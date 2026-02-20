AI can help India double its global media market share
AI is quickly changing how India's media industry works—from making content to how we watch and interact with it.
Uday Shankar, Vice Chairman of JioStar, believes this tech could help India more than double its share in the global media market.
JioStar's $10B bet on AI-driven content over 3 years
JioStar has poured $10 billion into new content over three years, using AI to supercharge projects like Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh.
With help from OpenAI, they're making recommendations smarter for viewers and improving consumer experience and distribution.
Shankar urges media industry to embrace tech in storytelling
Shankar calls AI a "once-in-a-generation opportunity" for Indian creativity.
He's encouraging the industry to blend storytelling with tech skills—opening doors for hybrid jobs and giving 800 million viewers more personalized, interactive streaming experiences.