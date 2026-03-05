AI can now land you a $60,000 salary
RevenueCat is offering a six-month gig for an "Agentic AI Developer Advocate," paying $10,000 a month.
The job? Creating tech content, running experiments, and connecting with developers—all powered by an AI agent you build and manage.
Total payout: $60,000.
The AI will need human supervision
The twist: a real person has to create the AI agent and is fully responsible for what it does.
Every bit of content gets human review before it goes public.
The role can use company tools and docs but stays far away from private customer data or internal systems.
Actual human jobs on offer too
Alongside the AI role, RevenueCat is hiring actual people as Senior Developer Advocates for Android and iOS, with salaries starting at $212,000 plus extra perks.
It's their way of bringing in both cutting-edge AI talent and experienced humans to shape their future team.