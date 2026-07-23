AI, cloud and digital services drive India data center expansion
Business
India's data center scene is about to get a big boost, with the market expected to see significant expansion. This surge is all thanks to the rise of AI, cloud computing, and digital services.
While getting land and power can be tricky, developers who already have these resources are moving fast to meet demand.
Operators weigh models, chase renewables
With AI using up more energy, companies are now chasing renewable power to keep things green.
Data center operators are weighing steady colocation services versus more complex (but higher-reward) full-stack models.
Meanwhile, TCS is leasing out AI-ready infrastructure through its HyperVault initiative, while HCLTech is blending data centers with AI for their clients, showing there's more than one way to win in this fast-changing space.