AI cloud provider Nscale files for US IPO

Nscale competes with established cloud providers like Amazon, as well as newer AI-focused providers such as CoreWeave and Nebius.

The company has $56.4 billion in remaining performance obligations, according to its IPO prospectus.

Major tech companies including OpenAI and Anthropic have partnered with Nscale for their computing needs since the launch of ChatGPT in 2022.

Microsoft has also signed a deal with the company.