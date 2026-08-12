Musk-owned Cursor to set up India office by 2026-end
What's the story
Cursor, an artificial intelligence (AI) coding start-up that is being acquired by Elon Musk's SpaceXAI, plans to set up its first office in India by the end of this year. Simon Green, the company's head for Asia-Pacific and Japan, confirmed the development in an interview with Moneycontrol. The move comes amid Cursor's rapid growth in India, where it has over three million developers on its platform.
Growth plan
Hiring spree in India
Green revealed that over the next five months, Cursor will make significant go-to-market efforts in India.
The company has already started hiring for various roles such as customer success, government affairs, technical support, and go-to-market in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai.
These employees are currently working remotely from their respective locations.
"Our first employees are just starting," Green said. "Before the end of the calendar year, you will see us in physical locations."
Market strategy
Rapid growth in India
Cursor's user base in India has tripled over the last year, making it the company's third-largest market.
To further boost this growth, Cursor launched an India-specific subscription plan called Cursor Start last month. The plan costs ₹649/month and sits between the company's Free and Pro individual plans.
Developers can also pay for the subscription using UPI. This is the first country-specific subscription tier.
Subscription benefits
What is the Cursor Start plan?
The Cursor Start plan provides developers with "generous" access to Grok 4.5, the first AI model co-developed by SpaceXAI and Cursor, as well as Composer, its cost-effective coding model.
However, access to third-party frontier models and advanced features such as Bugbot, Auto Mode, and Automations are not included in this plan.
These features require a Pro subscription for access.
User focus
Plans to boost enterprise demand in India
Green said that while Cursor currently has a "bias" toward individual power users in India, it is also witnessing strong adoption among digital-native companies.
He expects enterprise demand to pick up as the company ramps up its sales efforts.
In January, Cursor had announced a partnership with Infosys to set up a Center of Excellence (CoE) for accelerating enterprise adoption of software engineering agents for developing AI-native products.