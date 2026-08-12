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Home / News / Business News / Musk-owned Cursor to set up India office by 2026-end
Musk-owned Cursor to set up India office by 2026-end
Cursor has over 3M developers on its platform in India

Musk-owned Cursor to set up India office by 2026-end

By Dwaipayan Roy
Aug 12, 2026
05:26 pm
What's the story

Cursor, an artificial intelligence (AI) coding start-up that is being acquired by Elon Musk's SpaceXAI, plans to set up its first office in India by the end of this year. Simon Green, the company's head for Asia-Pacific and Japan, confirmed the development in an interview with Moneycontrol. The move comes amid Cursor's rapid growth in India, where it has over three million developers on its platform.

Growth plan

Hiring spree in India

Green revealed that over the next five months, Cursor will make significant go-to-market efforts in India.

The company has already started hiring for various roles such as customer success, government affairs, technical support, and go-to-market in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

These employees are currently working remotely from their respective locations.

"Our first employees are just starting," Green said. "Before the end of the calendar year, you will see us in physical locations."

Market strategy

Rapid growth in India

Cursor's user base in India has tripled over the last year, making it the company's third-largest market.

To further boost this growth, Cursor launched an India-specific subscription plan called Cursor Start last month. The plan costs ₹649/month and sits between the company's Free and Pro individual plans.

Developers can also pay for the subscription using UPI. This is the first country-specific subscription tier.

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Subscription benefits

What is the Cursor Start plan?

The Cursor Start plan provides developers with "generous" access to Grok 4.5, the first AI model co-developed by SpaceXAI and Cursor, as well as Composer, its cost-effective coding model.

However, access to third-party frontier models and advanced features such as Bugbot, Auto Mode, and Automations are not included in this plan.

These features require a Pro subscription for access.

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User focus

Plans to boost enterprise demand in India

Green said that while Cursor currently has a "bias" toward individual power users in India, it is also witnessing strong adoption among digital-native companies.

He expects enterprise demand to pick up as the company ramps up its sales efforts.

In January, Cursor had announced a partnership with Infosys to set up a Center of Excellence (CoE) for accelerating enterprise adoption of software engineering agents for developing AI-native products.

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