Musk-owned Cursor to set up India office by 2026-end

Green revealed that over the next five months, Cursor will make significant go-to-market efforts in India.

The company has already started hiring for various roles such as customer success, government affairs, technical support, and go-to-market in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

These employees are currently working remotely from their respective locations.

"Our first employees are just starting," Green said. "Before the end of the calendar year, you will see us in physical locations."