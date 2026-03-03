AI coding tool Cursor hits $2B annual run rate
Cursor, a four-year-old AI coding tool, just hit a $2 billion annualized revenue run rate—doubling its pace in only three months.
After some doubts about growth, Cursor shifted focus to big enterprise clients, who now make up most of its business.
Shift to enterprise customers pays off for Cursor
Enterprise customers are helping Cursor grow steadily, even as solo developers move to cheaper rivals like Claude Code.
Investors seem pretty confident too—Cursor was valued at nearly $30 billion last November.
Cursor is up against some big names
Cursor is battling heavyweights like Claude Code (with a $2.5B run rate), OpenAI's Codex (1.5 million weekly users), and GitHub Copilot (26 million users).
With the whole AI coding market expected to explode from about $7.4B to $30B, things are only heating up.