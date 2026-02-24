AI coding tools could threaten IT jobs in India
Business
A new report says AI coding tools could soon take over jobs usually done by humans in India's big IT companies like TCS, Infosys, and Wipro.
As AI gets better at writing code for less money, these companies might see more contract cancelations through 2027—putting their usual cost advantage at risk.
Indian rupee might drop by 18% against the dollar
If this trend continues, the Indian rupee could drop by 18% against the dollar in just four months. That might even push the government to start talks with the IMF by early 2028.
For young professionals and future tech workers, it means job competition with AI is heating up—and lower earnings and spending power could follow if things don't change.