AI content will need special labels under India's new IT rules

Platforms will have to spot and label AI-generated stuff

If you use or create content online, these rules mean platforms have to spot and label AI-generated stuff more clearly and quickly.

They'll need automated tools for detection, permanent metadata tagging, and visible labels—though simple edits or accessibility tweaks are safe.

Not following the rules could cost companies their legal protections.

Experts say this is a big technical challenge with super-short deadlines (nine days!), so expect some growing pains as everyone scrambles to keep up.