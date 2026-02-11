AI content will need special labels under India's new IT rules
India just rolled out updated IT rules, kicking in from February 20, 2026, to tackle fake-looking but AI-made content online.
The government wants platforms to act faster on harmful posts—cutting takedown times for illegal stuff from 36 hours to just three, and for non-consensual intimate images from 24 hours down to two.
Platforms will have to spot and label AI-generated stuff
If you use or create content online, these rules mean platforms have to spot and label AI-generated stuff more clearly and quickly.
They'll need automated tools for detection, permanent metadata tagging, and visible labels—though simple edits or accessibility tweaks are safe.
Not following the rules could cost companies their legal protections.
Experts say this is a big technical challenge with super-short deadlines (nine days!), so expect some growing pains as everyone scrambles to keep up.