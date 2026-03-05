AI contracts are much smaller than traditional IT deals
Cognizant's CFO Jatin Dalal just shared that their AI contracts are way smaller than old-school IT deals—think $8-12 million for AI versus up to $500 million for traditional tech.
It's a sign that companies are still in the early days of rolling out big AI projects.
From test runs to real solutions
Dalal pointed out that businesses aren't just experimenting anymore—they're moving from tiny test runs to building real, scalable AI systems.
These new solutions mix computing power, large language models, and smart software agents to make things like logistics and food processing more efficient.
Generative AI is already making a difference
