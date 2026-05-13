AI could add over $500B to India's economy by 2030
A new study says artificial intelligence could boost India's economy by over $500 billion by 2030.
Most industry leaders are optimistic: 80% think investing in AI will seriously drive GDP growth.
Many also believe India is on track to be a global AI leader, thanks to its huge market, skilled IT talent, and strong digital infrastructure.
Indian companies lag in AI adoption
Despite the excitement, the report points out that India faces some tough challenges.
Most companies are still just experimenting with AI, and nearly three-quarters lag behind global peers.
The biggest barriers? Limited cloud infrastructure, poor data quality, and not enough workers with AI skills: only about 30% of employees possess the level of AI literacy businesses require right now.
India needs 350 million+ trained in AI
To truly unlock AI's potential, India will need over 350 million people trained in AI by 2030.
That means a lot more upskilling and reskilling initiatives are needed if the country wants to turn this promise into reality.