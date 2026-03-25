AI could cause rapid job losses, warns JPMorgan's Dimon
Business
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says AI might lead to big job losses in the US and the changes could hit faster than past tech shifts.
He is urging both the government and businesses to get ready for this wave of automation and what it means for workers.
Dimon calls for career transition support
Dimon suggests programs to help people switch careers or retire early, and JPMorgan is already training employees for new roles as automation grows.
Meanwhile, Washington is considering laws that would make companies report on AI's impact, and the White House has rolled out plans to help workers adapt in an AI-driven economy.