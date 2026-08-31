Why Bank of England chief is worried about advanced AI
What's the story
Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England, has warned that advanced artificial intelligence (AI) could pose a threat to global financial stability. In a letter addressed to finance ministers and central bank governors ahead of their meeting in North Carolina this week, Bailey said "frontier" AI models are showing increasingly sophisticated autonomy and problem-solving capabilities. He added they also have threat capabilities.
Threats
Disruptions could spread across jurisdictions
Bailey, in his letter as chair of the International Financial Stability Board (FSB), warned that these advanced AI models could destabilize the "highly interconnected" global financial system through cyber disruptions.
He said such disruptions could spread across jurisdictions.
The warning comes amid growing concerns over the potential risks posed by advanced AI technology to various sectors, including finance.
Global collaboration
International cooperation needed to tackle growing AI threats
Bailey emphasized that many jurisdictions lack the protocols to manage the development, release, and deployment of advanced frontier AI models.
He stressed this heightens risks for the financial sector and beyond.
The Bank of England governor also called for international cooperation to tackle these growing AI threats, saying no country can isolate itself from today's cross-border systems.
AI concerns
Concerns over advanced AI echoed by researchers and engineers
The concerns over advanced AI aren't just coming from Bailey.
A letter signed by 1,367 researchers and engineers at frontier AI labs, mostly from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google DeepMind, also highlighted the potential risks of this technology.
The letter warned that capability development could outpace our understanding or control of these systems.
It also called for US government support for an international effort to develop tools needed to deliberately pace automated AI development.
Cyber impact
Bailey warns of potential cyber-risk impact in financial system
Bailey also highlighted the potential impact of frontier AI on cyber-risk in the financial system.
He said advanced AI could significantly change the speed, scale, and economics of cyber-risk.
This could undermine market confidence system-wide, especially considering highly concentrated third-party service providers.
The Bank of England governor urged those responsible for safeguarding global financial systems to take "appropriate steps to support safe and responsible model release and deployment on a global basis."