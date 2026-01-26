AI could give India a $600bn boost by 2035, says PwC
According to a new PwC report, AI might add up to $607 billion to India's economy by 2035, especially in sectors like agriculture, education, energy, healthcare, and manufacturing.
The report—launched at Davos—predicts big jumps: agriculture could see up to $154 billion in uplift by 2035, and significant gains in education, energy, healthcare, and manufacturing.
How AI makes a difference
AI isn't just about numbers—it's set to tackle real-world problems.
Think smarter farming for small farmers, better job matching for grads, less power theft in energy, more accessible healthcare jobs in districts, and a push for homegrown electronics.
To make all this work smoothly, the report suggests clear frameworks: focus on Access, Acceptance and Assimilation (the "3A2I" approach), plus good governance and sustainable practices (the "AI Edge" framework).