AI could give India a $600bn boost by 2035, says PwC Business Jan 26, 2026

According to a new PwC report, AI might add up to $607 billion to India's economy by 2035, especially in sectors like agriculture, education, energy, healthcare, and manufacturing.

The report—launched at Davos—predicts big jumps: agriculture could see up to $154 billion in uplift by 2035, and significant gains in education, energy, healthcare, and manufacturing.