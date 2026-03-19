AI could lead to record unemployment among new grads: Fink Business Mar 19, 2026

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink is sounding the alarm about how AI could shake up the job market for this year's college graduates.

At the 2026 Infrastructure Summit, he said, "I'm worried that when this year's college graduates enter the workforce, we could see the highest unemployment rate among them in years—even without a recession."

Fink called it a crisis, pointing out that while AI will create new jobs, society isn't ready to fill them yet.