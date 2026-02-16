AI could replace IT, BPO jobs in 5 years: Khosla

Khosla believes AI will soon handle 80% of any job that brings in money—from accounting and law to medicine and chip design. If he's right, entire industries like IT services and BPO could fade out fast as machines take over most tasks humans do today.

Khosla's past predictions on tech job disruptions

Khosla has been sounding alarms about tech reshaping jobs for years.

In earlier comments, he said machines would do most of doctors' work (except the caring part).

He has warned in recent interviews that AI could handle most economically valuable tasks within the next decade or two—leading to mass layoffs and even more Fortune 500 companies disappearing in the coming decades.