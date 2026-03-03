AI could take over these jobs by 2033
Business leader Harsh Goenka just shared a pretty bold prediction: by 2033, AI could take over nine different jobs; no specific start year was given — the risks occur within the next seven years (by 2033).
His timeline covers everything from coders and drivers to doctors and even military roles, showing just how fast automation is moving across different fields.
Coders, drivers, doctors, and more
First up are coders, who are at risk within the next seven years (by 2033), with AI expected to handle most coding work.
Drivers and AI tutors are also at risk within the next seven years (by 2033) and could change transportation and education.
Medical diagnostics and creative roles (think doctors and artists) may be at risk within the next seven years (by 2033).
Lawyers (document review) are at risk within the next seven years (by 2033), followed by factories going fully robotic.
Surgeons and military roles may be at risk within the next seven years (by 2033).
Need for upskilling in the age of AI
Goenka's post is a wake-up call about how quickly tech is changing the job market.
He stresses that we'll all need to adapt as AI starts handling more complex tasks—so staying flexible and learning new skills will be more important than ever.