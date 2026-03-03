AI could take over these jobs by 2033

Coders, drivers, doctors, and more

First up are coders, who are at risk within the next seven years (by 2033), with AI expected to handle most coding work.

Drivers and AI tutors are also at risk within the next seven years (by 2033) and could change transportation and education.

Medical diagnostics and creative roles (think doctors and artists) may be at risk within the next seven years (by 2033).

Lawyers (document review) are at risk within the next seven years (by 2033), followed by factories going fully robotic.

Surgeons and military roles may be at risk within the next seven years (by 2033).