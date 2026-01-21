AI could wipe out humanities jobs, says Palantir CEO Alex Karp

Palantir CEO Alex Karp thinks AI is about to shake up the job market—especially for people in the humanities. At the World Economic Forum, he told BlackRock's Larry Fink that AI "will destroy humanities jobs," joking that even his own philosophy degree would be tough to sell these days unless you've got another skill.

Why vocational skills matter more than ever Karp sees a bright spot for hands-on careers.

He called technicians who build things like batteries "very valuable if not irreplaceable," and believes there will be plenty of jobs for people with vocational training.

At Palantir, he focuses on matching folks with unique skills to specialized roles instead of generic positions.

Who is Alex Karp? Karp co-founded Palantir Technologies, a company known for its data analytics work with governments and hospitals.

With degrees from Haverford College and Stanford Law School—and a net worth around $15.5 billion—he's passionate about putting people in roles where their specific talents shine.