AI could worsen inequality, says BlackRock's Larry Fink Business Mar 23, 2026

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink is worried that AI might make the wealth gap even bigger.

At Davos, he pointed out that "early gains are flowing to the owners of models, owners of data, and owners of infrastructure," and asked what happens to everyone else.

He warned that if AI disrupts white-collar jobs like globalization did for blue-collar workers, we need to address it now.