AI cuts Indian graduate jobs while colleges add AI courses
AI is shaking up job options for Indian graduates, especially in tech hubs run by big Wall Street banks.
As routine tasks like loan processing and basic coding get automated, entry-level jobs are shrinking.
To keep up, engineering colleges are introducing artificial intelligence courses alongside computer science and IT, and grads are having to level up their skills fast.
Centers in Bengaluru and Pune (think JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs) are leading this shift.
India's IT companies ramp up reskilling
India's massive IT industry (about six million people strong) is seeing a big transformation thanks to AI.
While automation means fewer traditional roles, there's a growing need for skills like AI engineering and cybersecurity.
According to McKinsey, 30% of job hours could be automated by 2030, so companies are now focusing on reskilling folks for newer, high-value roles.