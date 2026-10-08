AI cuts Indian graduate jobs while colleges add AI courses

AI is shaking up job options for Indian graduates, especially in tech hubs run by big Wall Street banks.

As routine tasks like loan processing and basic coding get automated, entry-level jobs are shrinking.

To keep up, engineering colleges are introducing artificial intelligence courses alongside computer science and IT, and grads are having to level up their skills fast.

Centers in Bengaluru and Pune (think JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs) are leading this shift.