AI data center demand lifts India power sector stocks
Business
The AI wave isn't just about cool tech: it's powering up India's electricity sector too.
With data centers hungry for nonstop energy, stocks like Hitachi Energy India have doubled in value, while Kirloskar Oil Engines, GE Vernova T&D India, and Voltamp Transformers have also seen major gains.
Experts caution on rich energy valuations
Experts see big potential in companies building and upgrading power infrastructure for the AI era, but warn that prices are pretty high right now.
They suggest sticking to strong players like Hitachi Energy and Siemens Energy India with solid order books, or those meeting backup generator demand, such as Kirloskar Oil Engines and Cummins India.
Basically, look for steady growth, not hype.