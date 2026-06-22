AI demand drove chip costs up 4x, Tim Cook says Business Jun 22, 2026

If you've noticed your favorite tech gadgets costing more lately, you're not imagining things.

The surge in artificial intelligence has pushed up the price of memory and storage chips, essential parts for phones, laptops, and gaming consoles.

Apple CEO Tim Cook admits chip costs "have risen 4x since last year," making price increases pretty much unavoidable.

Memory chips now make up a bigger chunk of smartphone production costs as AI companies scoop them up to power their models.