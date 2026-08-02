AI demand fuels global 'RAMaggedon' memory chip shortage, Samsung predicts
Business
AI is taking off fast, and that's causing a worldwide shortage of memory chips. People are calling it "RAMaggedon."
Chip makers are focusing on high-bandwidth memory for AI instead of regular RAM and DRAM, which means prices are shooting up and supply chains are getting messy.
Samsung thinks this shortage will get even worse by 2027 and stick around until at least 2028.
Laptop and smartphone RAM prices surge
Laptop and smartphone memory prices have jumped five to six times in just a year: 16GB of RAM in Hong Kong now costs HK$1,500 instead of HK$300 to HK$400.
Because of these price hikes, lots of people are holding off on buying new computers or settling for lower specs.
Car makers aren't spared either; rising chip costs could make vehicles pricier as well.