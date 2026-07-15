AI demand pushes ASML 2026 revenue forecast to €43-€45 billion
Business
ASML, the Dutch tech giant behind advanced chipmaking machines, just raised its 2026 revenue forecast to €43 billion to €45 billion thanks to booming demand for AI chips.
The company's latest quarterly results were stronger than expected, showing that the AI wave is giving its business a real boost.
ASML plans 30% annual EUV ramp
To keep up, ASML plans to ramp up production of its extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems by 30% each year for the next two years.
It is also increasing output of deep ultraviolet (DUV) machines, which are still in high demand, especially in China.
Plus, Intel will use ASML's newest High-NA EUV tech in certain versions of its upcoming Panther Lake processors, highlighting how key ASML's innovations are for the future of chips.