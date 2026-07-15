AI demand pushes ASML 2026 revenue forecast to €43-€45 billion

To keep up, ASML plans to ramp up production of its extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems by 30% each year for the next two years.

It is also increasing output of deep ultraviolet (DUV) machines, which are still in high demand, especially in China.

Plus, Intel will use ASML's newest High-NA EUV tech in certain versions of its upcoming Panther Lake processors, highlighting how key ASML's innovations are for the future of chips.