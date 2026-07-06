AI demand squeezes memory supply, raising device prices in India

Smartphone prices up 7.9% in India

Smartphone prices rose 7.9% during the first five months of 2026: Average prices of smartphones below ₹10,000 rose 17.6% during the first five months of 2026.

Laptops and PCs could see price hikes of up to 35% as memory makers focus on more profitable AI chips instead of regular device parts.

Industry experts say if you are planning to buy a new device, do not wait: festive season deals might be much harder to find this year.