AI demand squeezes memory supply, raising device prices in India
Thanks to the global rush for AI tech, prices for smartphones, laptops, and tablets in India are climbing.
Big players like NVIDIA and Microsoft need more high-bandwidth memory chips for their AI servers, which means there is less memory left for everyday gadgets.
Apple has already bumped up MacBook and iPad prices here.
Smartphone prices up 7.9% in India
Smartphone prices rose 7.9% during the first five months of 2026: Average prices of smartphones below ₹10,000 rose 17.6% during the first five months of 2026.
Laptops and PCs could see price hikes of up to 35% as memory makers focus on more profitable AI chips instead of regular device parts.
Industry experts say if you are planning to buy a new device, do not wait: festive season deals might be much harder to find this year.