AI deployment skills lift forward deployed engineers pay to ₹1cr

AI deployment skills are seriously paying off for Indian engineers: Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) are now earning up to ₹1 crore a year, according to a new report.

About 80% of FDEs make between ₹40 lakh and ₹1 crore, thanks to the huge demand for experts who can actually put AI into real-world use.

The catch? Only 19% of engineers have these in-demand production deployment skills.