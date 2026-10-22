AI deployment skills lift forward deployed engineers pay to ₹1cr
Business
AI deployment skills are seriously paying off for Indian engineers: Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) are now earning up to ₹1 crore a year, according to a new report.
About 80% of FDEs make between ₹40 lakh and ₹1 crore, thanks to the huge demand for experts who can actually put AI into real-world use.
The catch? Only 19% of engineers have these in-demand production deployment skills.
Multinationals to hire FDEs, roles expand
Multinational companies aren't missing out: Nearly 77% plan to hire FDEs in the next year.
Plus, nearly all, 98%, see these roles moving beyond just niche tech work, showing that being able to blend technical know-how with business problem-solving is becoming a major advantage for today's engineers.