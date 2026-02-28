AI disruption could risk $150B in US leveraged loans: JPMorgan

CLOs (collateralized loan obligations) are basically bundles of risky business loans sold as investments. As AI-related disruption rises, it's posing a risk to companies (particularly software), potentially making it tougher for some borrowers to pay back these loans—and that stress ripples out to investors.

Banks' exposure to AI-linked industries

Big banks have about $150 billion in outstanding C&I exposure to industries closely linked to AI, which is a decent chunk of their financial cushion.

Meanwhile, software company loans are seeing selloffs: roughly $51 billion of B- or lower-rated software debt will come due in 2028 and about $50 billion in 2029.

If high interest rates persist and capital injections decline, that could reduce spending on things like data centers and chips, potentially weighing on broader tech investment.