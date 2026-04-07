AI driven answers change search, cost HubSpot 140 million visits
Business
AI tools like ChatGPT are changing how people search for information online, and businesses are feeling the impact.
HubSpot, for example, lost 140 million website visits in just one year as more users got instant answers from AI instead of clicking through to websites.
Companies adopt answer engine optimization
To keep up, companies are turning to answer engine optimization (AEO), basically making their content easy for AI tools to find and use.
For brands today, optimizing for AI isn't just smart, it's essential if they want to stay visible and relevant as search keeps evolving.