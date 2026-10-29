AI driven cyberattacks cost Indian NBFCs ₹300cr in 2 months
Business
In the last 2 months, Indian nonbank financial companies (NBFCs) have lost a whopping ₹300 crore to cyberattacks powered by AI.
Most of these attacks hit smaller NBFCs and were linked to Chinese AI toolkits such as Artex and CyberStrike.
Hackers spent days quietly studying payment patterns before striking, using clever social engineering tricks that made them tough to spot.
Cybersecurity agencies urge NBFCs strengthen defenses
Cybersecurity agencies are now urging NBFCs to step up their defenses, especially against threats linked to Artex and CyberStrike.
The message is clear: with cybercriminals getting smarter and more organized, financial companies need stronger digital shields fast.