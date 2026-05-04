AI driven data centers propel HFCL and Sterlite fiber demand

HFCL 700-800cr capacity, Sterlite 500cr investments

To keep up, both companies are investing heavily: HFCL is putting in ₹700 to ₹800 crore over three years to grow its production capacity, while Sterlite is spending ₹500 crore this year across India and the US.

They're also branching out into smarter solutions for connecting data centers, especially as India's own AI scene grows with players like Reliance Industries (via Jio) and Bharti Airtel (through Nxtra).

Plus, they're eyeing new markets to keep the momentum going.

Fiber optics are basically powering everything fast online right now, and these two are making sure they're at the center of it all.