AI driven energy hype fades as labor shortages slow projects
The hype around AI-driven energy is fading as big promises run into real-world challenges.
With labor shortages and construction delays slowing down data center projects, investors are starting to question if the rapid growth everyone expected can actually happen.
Companies banking on a surge in advanced energy demand are feeling the squeeze.
Investors demand near-term results
Startups like Oklo, backed by Sam Altman, have seen their valuations nosedive: Oklo dropped roughly 75% from a peak valuation north of $25 billion, even though it has deals with giants like Meta, it has no permits or facilities yet.
Standard Nuclear's stock fell 36% after its IPO last week despite raising $150 million.
Even established players like GE Vernova reported more turbine orders but saw their stock dip after announcing long-term plans, showing that investors want results now, not years down the line.