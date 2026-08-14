AI driven restructuring linked to over 125,000 tech layoffs
The tech world is seeing a wave of layoffs: over 125,000 jobs gone in 2026 alone, already beating last year's numbers.
Most cuts are tied to companies using AI to streamline work and restructure teams, with more than 165,000 roles affected globally.
It's a sign that automation is changing the game fast.
Amazon Meta Dell cut thousands
Major players like Amazon and Meta are downsizing as they shift toward AI-powered operations.
Amazon let go of 16,000 people this year due to automation; Meta cut 8,000 jobs and reassigned roughly 7,000 existing employees specifically to AI projects.
Dell has dropped 23,500 positions across 2024 and early 2026 as it reorganized in response to booming demand for AI servers.
Oracle cuts 21,000, entry-level applications surge
Oracle axed 21,000 jobs over a 12-month period as part of its own AI transition.
Job listings show fewer entry-level tech openings, down by 15%, while applications for those spots have jumped by 30%.
If you're looking for your first gig in tech right now, competition is definitely heating up.