AI drives faster service and higher capacity at Indian banks
Business
AI is shaking things up in Indian banking, making work faster and smoother.
Kotak Mahindra Bank has managed to handle 20% to 30% more corporate requests without hiring extra people.
Axis Bank is using AI to make customer service snappier, and HDFC Bank cut its service delivery times by 30% during the September quarter.
Indian banks automate key banking functions
Kotak's Project ACE now automates corporate requests, while new predictive tools are in the works for smarter cash flow and investment tips.
Axis's AXIOM platform uses AI bots to handle about 60% of collection calls.
HDFC Bank saw frontline staff helping 50% more customers, and ICICI Bank relies on AI for onboarding, fraud checks, and document processing.
The bottom line: banking is getting quicker, easier, and a lot more digital.