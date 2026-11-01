AI drives faster service and higher capacity at Indian banks

Kotak's Project ACE now automates corporate requests, while new predictive tools are in the works for smarter cash flow and investment tips.

Axis's AXIOM platform uses AI bots to handle about 60% of collection calls.

HDFC Bank saw frontline staff helping 50% more customers, and ICICI Bank relies on AI for onboarding, fraud checks, and document processing.

The bottom line: banking is getting quicker, easier, and a lot more digital.