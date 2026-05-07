AI expertise raises Indian tech pay by up to 60%

Automation reduces India's legacy IT hiring

Automation means fewer openings for old-school coding and IT support jobs. Companies like TCS and Cognizant are hiring less for these roles now.

But freshers in specialist programmer roles are starting strong; Infosys pays them around ₹21 lakh right out of the gate.

45-50% of companies now link pay directly to AI skills, with these roles expected to see salary growth up to 60% over the next two to three years (versus just 18-25% for non-AI jobs).

If you want a future-proof paycheck, it might be time to level up your AI game.