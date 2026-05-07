AI expertise raises Indian tech pay by up to 60%
If you're eyeing a tech career, here's some good news: AI expertise is seriously paying off in India.
According to TeamLease Digital, professionals with AI skills can earn up to 60% more than those in traditional IT roles.
Senior AI jobs at global capability centers offer salaries as high as ₹60 lakh a year, while legacy IT support roles top out at just ₹12 lakh.
In banking, the gap is even bigger: AI-based fraud detection jobs bring in ₹18-50 lakh, compared to ₹8-15 lakh for non-AI positions.
Automation reduces India's legacy IT hiring
Automation means fewer openings for old-school coding and IT support jobs. Companies like TCS and Cognizant are hiring less for these roles now.
But freshers in specialist programmer roles are starting strong; Infosys pays them around ₹21 lakh right out of the gate.
45-50% of companies now link pay directly to AI skills, with these roles expected to see salary growth up to 60% over the next two to three years (versus just 18-25% for non-AI jobs).
If you want a future-proof paycheck, it might be time to level up your AI game.