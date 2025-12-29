Air India Express launches 'Pay Day Sale': Check offers, discounts

Air India Express has launched its 'PayDay Sale,' offering special fares on domestic and international routes. The sale features fares starting from ₹1,950 for domestic travel and ₹5,590 for international trips. Bookings at these special rates can be made via the airline's website and mobile app as well as all major booking channels until January 1, 2026.

Travel details Special fares and baggage options for travelers The special fares under Air India Express's 'PayDay Sale' are valid for domestic travel between January 12 and October 10, 2026, and international travel between January 12 and October 31, 2026. Zero check-in baggage can be booked on fares starting at ₹1,850 for domestic routes and ₹5,355 for international ones. Lite fares also offer discounted check-in baggage rates: ₹1,500 for a 15kg bag on domestic flights and ₹2,500 for a 20kg bag on international ones.

Loyalty perks Additional benefits for loyalty members Air India Express's website has several deals for loyalty members. These include a 25% discount on Business Class fares with ample legroom, complimentary 'Gourmair' hot meals, extra check-in baggage allowance, and also 'Xpress Ahead' priority services. Tata NeuPass rewards program members can avail an extra discount of up to ₹250 on flight bookings made through the airline's own website and mobile app.