AI financial tied to Trump family warns of possible collapse
Business
AI Financial, a public company tied to the Trump family, just told investors it might not make it through the next year.
The company lost $271 million last quarter, mostly because its huge stash of WLFI crypto tokens dropped in value.
Even though it brought in $4.7 million in revenue, things are looking rough.
AI Financial has $10.5 million WLFI locked
AI Financial only has $10.5 million in cash left and is running a working capital deficit.
Its 7.28 billion WLFI tokens (worth $706 million on paper) can't be touched until August 2026. Those tokens have already lost 73% of their value over the past year.
With Donald Trump and his sons still involved and new US crypto regulations possibly on the way, the company's future is really up in the air right now.