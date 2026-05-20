AI financial tied to Trump family warns of possible collapse

AI Financial has $10.5 million WLFI locked

AI Financial only has $10.5 million in cash left and is running a working capital deficit.

Its 7.28 billion WLFI tokens (worth $706 million on paper) can't be touched until August 2026. Those tokens have already lost 73% of their value over the past year.

With Donald Trump and his sons still involved and new US crypto regulations possibly on the way, the company's future is really up in the air right now.