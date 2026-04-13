AI fintech Finesse acquired for $1.5 million, eyes $60 million managed assets

Partners to boost Finesse's reach

Rao says joining forces with bigger partners will help Finesse reach way more users through their networks, a key step toward those ambitious growth goals.

The new owners are experienced fintech pros building an AI-focused finance group. While they're keeping their names under wraps for now, they're expected to come out of stealth by the end of the year or so.

Finesse already works with clients like Bloomtree Advisors and BCL, showing off how its tech helps boost user engagement in the finance world.