AI firm Moonshot expands into Singapore hiring sales tech consultants
Business
Moonshot, a rising Chinese AI company, is making moves to expand into Singapore.
They are hiring people with backgrounds in sales, tech, and consulting to help boost growth and build new partnerships.
While the exact game plan has not been revealed yet, it is clear Moonshot wants a bigger presence outside China.
Moonshot's Kimi K3 and major investors
Moonshot first made waves with its Kimi K3 model, the world's largest open-weight AI system out there.
The company's push into Singapore follows its earlier setup of a local entity (now called Novascent) and is powered by major investors like Tencent, Meituan, and China Mobile.