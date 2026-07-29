AI fuels Asian air cargo pivot to semiconductors and servers
Business
Asia's air cargo scene is getting a tech upgrade, with AI fueling a huge demand for semiconductors.
Airlines are shifting away from e-commerce shipments and focusing on delivering advanced chips and AI server parts, basically, the stuff that keeps data centers running.
Airlines reroute as semiconductors drive revenue
To keep up, airlines like Korean Air and EVA Airways have updated their routes and strategies.
Korean Air's cargo revenue jumped 46% in the second quarter thanks to semiconductor shipments, while EVA Airways says AI-related cargo now accounts for up to half of its cargo revenue.
Even big names like ANA and Japan Airlines are connecting chip hubs directly to global markets, showing just how central tech gear has become to air freight.