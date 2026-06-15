AI, global uncertainty slow office leasing in Indian cities
Office leasing in big Indian cities is taking a hit, with companies hitting pause on major deals thanks to global uncertainty and the rise of AI in the workplace.
Even so, businesses are still eyeing premium spaces, so high-end offices aren't losing their appeal just yet.
Companies delay expansion, flexible workspaces rise
Companies are taking longer to make big moves, playing it safe as things stay unpredictable worldwide.
Leaders like Anshuman Magazine (CBRE India) say expansion timelines are being pushed back, while Vibhor Jain (CG Offices) notes tougher deal evaluations.
On the bright side, flexible workspaces keep gaining popularity as firms adapt to changing demands.
Top-grade vacancies expected to fall
Building and fitting out offices are getting pricier due to inflation and labor shortages, which make premium projects trickier.
Still, experts expect vacancy rates for top-grade offices to drop this year.
Thanks to India's skilled workforce and supportive policies, the sector looks set to weather these bumps and stay strong long term.