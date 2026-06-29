AI hardware surge lifts chipmaker stocks as Microsoft loses buzz

Kospi jumps 125% on chip demand

South Korea's Kospi index jumped 125%, with Samsung up 183% and SK Hynix an impressive 310%, all thanks to demand for AI chips.

US players also had a wild ride: Sandisk surged by 780% this year (and over 4,510% since last year!), while Western Digital, Micron, and Seagate each more than doubled.

Analysts say it's the perfect mix of high demand and limited supply, but by late June, investors started cashing in after the big run-up.