AI hiring startup Orbio raises $21 million led by Dawn Capital Business Jun 15, 2026

Orbio, a startup using AI to automate hiring and manage frontline workers, just scored $21 million in new funding led by Dawn Capital, bringing its total to $26 million.

Founded last year, Orbio already works with big names like KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut (Yum! Brands), and Poke.