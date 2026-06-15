AI hiring startup Orbio raises $21 million led by Dawn Capital
Orbio, a startup using AI to automate hiring and manage frontline workers, just scored $21 million in new funding led by Dawn Capital, bringing its total to $26 million.
Founded last year, Orbio already works with big names like KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut (Yum! Brands), and Poke.
Orbio AI agents handle interviews, onboarding
Orbio's AI agents (Maria, Daniel, and Claire) handle interviews, onboarding, and monitor employee output by sharing data between agents.
This team-up helps companies spot hiring risks early and share data between agents.
Co-founder Sergi Bastardas says the new investment will help hire and develop more AI agents.
Orbio platform delivered 20% hiring boost
At The Stepping Stones Group, Orbio's platform boosted hiring success rates by 20%.
It's a sign that smart tech can actually make a difference for both companies and job seekers.