AI impact on Indian IT sector: CLSA report Business Mar 18, 2026

Worried that AI might mess with India's big tech companies? CLSA isn't.

After checking in with TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, and Wipro, CLSA said it found no evidence of increased pricing deflation in contract renewals and that deal pipelines remain strong, despite new AI tools from OpenAI and Anthropic around.

Investors liked the news: the Nifty IT index shot up 4% on Wednesday.