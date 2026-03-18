AI impact on Indian IT sector: CLSA report
Worried that AI might mess with India's big tech companies? CLSA isn't.
After checking in with TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, and Wipro, CLSA said it found no evidence of increased pricing deflation in contract renewals and that deal pipelines remain strong, despite new AI tools from OpenAI and Anthropic around.
Investors liked the news: the Nifty IT index shot up 4% on Wednesday.
Hiring plans of major IT firms
Despite recent market-cap declines, the IT sector is holding steady on hiring:
The source does not report hiring figures or timelines.
So if you're eyeing a tech job or just tracking big market moves, things are looking steadier than headlines suggest.
AI's role in the IT ecosystem
AI isn't replacing jobs or shrinking budgets; instead, AI is being treated as a productivity boost, supporting strong deal pipelines and rising revenue per employee.
Managed services (a huge chunk of revenue) are still solid.
CLSA is even backing stocks like Infosys, TCS, and Tech Mahindra, so there's confidence that Indian IT can ride out the AI wave just fine.