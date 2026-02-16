AI Impact Summit: Reskilling vital as generative AI reshapes jobs

'AI is a capability multiplier'

Info Edge's Sanjeev Bikhchandani reminded everyone that tech shifts like computerization once boosted bank productivity without wiping out jobs—and says learning AI tools now is just as important.

Sateesh Seetharamiah called AI a "capability multiplier" but stressed it still needs people in charge.

Vineet Nayar predicted half of today's jobs could go—but believes just as many new ones will pop up for those with the right skills.