AI Impact Summit: Reskilling vital as generative AI reshapes jobs
At India's AI Impact Summit on Feb 16, 2026, leaders addressed fears after AI-driven layoffs in 2025—with AI and automation cited as factors affecting white-collar work.
Big names from Microsoft, EdgeVerve (an Infosys subsidiary), and Info Edge all agreed: reskilling is key as generative AI changes how software and customer service jobs look.
'AI is a capability multiplier'
Info Edge's Sanjeev Bikhchandani reminded everyone that tech shifts like computerization once boosted bank productivity without wiping out jobs—and says learning AI tools now is just as important.
Sateesh Seetharamiah called AI a "capability multiplier" but stressed it still needs people in charge.
Vineet Nayar predicted half of today's jobs could go—but believes just as many new ones will pop up for those with the right skills.
Staying curious and adaptable matters more than ever
There were large tech layoffs in 2025; other major tech firms also announced layoffs.
Speakers warned that IT services and BPOs face disruption, urging India's huge youth population to focus on building with AI instead.
The message? The job scene is changing fast—so staying curious and adaptable matters more than ever.