AI in defense prompts ethics reviews and weaponization concerns

Businesses uneasy about AI data handling

A lot of organizations are dialing back their AI projects, with governance teams stepping in to review risky uses.

Nearly 40% of businesses are uneasy about how AI handles private data, and in India alone, experts warn that unchecked AI could put 25% of CIOs into damage control by 2026.

With rising geopolitical tensions and calls for more transparency, companies are realizing that ethical guardrails aren't just nice to have: they're essential if AI is going to stick around for the long haul.