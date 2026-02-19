AI in India: Premji says we have 650,000 professionals already Business Feb 19, 2026

At the India AI Impact Summit, Wipro's Rishad Premji was listed among attendees alongside tech leaders like Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman.

He has said that companies are moving from just testing AI to actually using it at scale.

He pointed out that India already has 650,000 AI professionals—and this number could double by 2027—making the country a major player in global AI talent.