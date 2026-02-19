AI in India: Premji says we have 650,000 professionals already
At the India AI Impact Summit, Wipro's Rishad Premji was listed among attendees alongside tech leaders like Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman.
He has said that companies are moving from just testing AI to actually using it at scale.
He pointed out that India already has 650,000 AI professionals—and this number could double by 2027—making the country a major player in global AI talent.
He also pointed out challenges in AI adoption
Premji was upfront about the hurdles: old tech systems, scattered data, and teams working in silos make rolling out AI tough.
He believes the best results come when AI is customized for specific tasks instead of being a "one-size-fits-all" fix.
As he put it, "Application landscapes are complex, data is fragmented, workflows are siloed."
Upskilling employees to work with AI is crucial
Premji emphasized that helping employees learn how to work with AI is key for long-term success.
When people understand what AI can (and can't) do, they're better equipped to make smart decisions—plus it makes adopting new tech smoother for everyone involved.