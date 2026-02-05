AI-induced software selloff halts after $800 billion wipeout

Some companies see slight recovery

If you follow tech or invest in stocks, this is a big deal—AI is shaking up what's considered "safe" in software.

Some companies bounced back a bit: ServiceNow and Salesforce ticked up, while Microsoft slipped slightly. Thomson Reuters actually jumped 3% thanks to solid results and AI optimism.

Even in Europe, tech stocks were mixed, with firms such as London Stock Exchange Group, RELX and Wolters Kluwer rising, while chipmakers like NVIDIA and AMD took a hit.