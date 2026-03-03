AI, infrastructure to drive India's next growth wave: Adani Group
Business
Adani Group's CFO, Jugeshinder Singh, says artificial intelligence (AI) and better infrastructure are set to power India's next wave of growth.
Speaking at an investor conference in Mumbai, he shared how AI could transform industries like energy and infrastructure—but pointed out that real progress depends on strong energy systems and reliable data centers.
Singh urges businesses to embrace AI or risk obsolescence
Singh explained that Adani Group is mixing steady investments in core sectors with bold moves into tech and renewables, looking well into the 2030s.
He also noted positive shifts in India's economy—like more people joining the workforce and social improvements beyond big cities.
And his message to businesses? Get on board with AI or risk falling behind.