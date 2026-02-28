AI is creating new professions, not just taking away jobs
Vishal Sikka, founder of Vianai Systems and former Infosys CEO, says it's time to quickly rethink what jobs mean as AI changes the work landscape.
Speaking at the Rising Bharat Summit, he pushed back against worries that AI will just take away jobs—he believes automation is actually opening up "incredible new professions."
Sikka highlights emerging job sectors
Sikka pointed out that fields like civil and mechanical engineering, energy, and environmental infrastructure are becoming even more important as tech evolves.
He also highlighted human-centered roles—like nursing and personal care—that rely on empathy and judgment.
"We have to rethink jobs—and do it fast," he said, adding that arts, humanities, and math-driven AI careers have a strong future too.
Embracing the AI wave
Sikka urged broader participation in the AI wave. He said more people should get involved in AI.
His message? Get ready for change—AI isn't here to destroy jobs but to transform them for the next generation.