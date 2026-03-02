AI is making work less mentally draining, but not easier
Business
A senior tech worker shared that AI is handling about 75% of their routine tasks—think presentations, spreadsheets, project management, and data analysis.
But instead of making life easier, their team is now expected to deliver five times more than before.
'Burnout hits differently when the work is cognitively lighter'
Andrew Yeung, founder of Fibe, posted about this shift after chatting with a former colleague at a big tech firm.
The conversation quickly took off online, with people pointing out that while AI makes work less mentally draining, it's piling on way more tasks.
As one user put it: "Burnout hits differently when the work is cognitively lighter but volumetrically heavier."
Others noted that AI hasn't actually removed work—just changed how much gets done and what's expected.