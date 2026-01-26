AI is shaking up UK jobs, especially for young professionals
Business
A new Morgan Stanley study shows UK companies using AI for over a year have cut 8% of their jobs—the highest rate among major economies and double the global average.
Even with productivity up by 11.5%, these gains haven't stopped job losses.
Fewer openings and tougher times for youth
AI-heavy occupations such as software developers and consultants saw job vacancies drop by 37% since 2022, while overall openings are down by a third across the board.
Youth unemployment has climbed to 13.7%, the highest since 2020, hitting hardest for those with just a few years' experience.
Heads-up from the top
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey called AI a "general purpose technology," warning it could mean more job shake-ups ahead—something young workers might want to keep an eye on as they plan their careers.